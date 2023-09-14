JEP 2023 – SEMAINE DU PATRIMOINE VIVANT 19 Rue de Verdun Carcassonne, 14 septembre 2023, Carcassonne.

À l’occasion des Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2023, le thème choisi étant le patrimoine vivant, les artisans d’art et leur savoir-faire sont mis à l’honneur à la chapelle des dominicaines où ils exposent leurs œuvres du 12 au 17 septembre 2023. Des temps de médiation sont proposés au public afin que chaque artisan puisse présenter son métier, échanger et répondre au questionnement du public. Le public pourra découvrir les matériaux, les outils, etc.

Le mardi 12/09 de 14h à 16h :

ELISE ALIGNAN – Mosaïste à Carcassonne

Le mercredi 13/09 de 14h à 16h

LAURENCE CHARRAS – Mosaïste à Carcassonne

Le jeudi 14/09 de 14h à 16h

GINES AZNAR – Ferronnier d’Art à Villeneuve Minervois.

Le vendredi 15/09 de 14h à 16h

CLÉMENCE KERYHUEL – Vitrailliste à Carcassonne

Dimanche 7/09 de 10h à 12h :

CLAIRE PAGES – Tapissier décorateur, ébéniste sur siège à Carcassonne.

Venez les rencontrer et découvrez ainsi la richesse en savoir-faire de notre territoire..

19 Rue de Verdun

Carcassonne 11000 Aude Occitanie



On the occasion of the Journées Européennes du Patrimoine 2023, the chosen theme being living heritage, art craftsmen and their know-how are being honored at the Chapelle des Dominicaines, where they will be exhibiting their work from September 12 to 17, 2023. Mediation sessions will be offered to the public so that each artisan can present his or her craft, exchange ideas and answer questions from the public. The public will be able to discover the materials, tools, etc. used by the craftsmen.

Tuesday 12/09 from 2pm to 4pm :

ELISE ALIGNAN – Mosaic artist in Carcassonne

Wednesday 13/09 from 2pm to 4pm

LAURENCE CHARRAS – Mosaicist in Carcassonne

Thursday 14/09 from 2pm to 4pm

GINES AZNAR – Ironworker in Villeneuve Minervois.

Friday 15/09 from 2pm to 4pm

CLÉMENCE KERYHUEL – Stained-glass artist in Carcassonne

Sunday 7/09 from 10am to 12pm :

CLAIRE PAGES – Decorative upholsterer, chair cabinetmaker in Carcassonne.

Come and meet them, and discover our region’s wealth of expertise.

Para las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio 2023, el tema elegido es el patrimonio vivo, y se honrará a los artesanos y sus habilidades en la capilla de las Hermanas Dominicas, donde expondrán sus obras del 12 al 17 de septiembre de 2023. El público tendrá la oportunidad de conocer a los artesanos y aprender más sobre su oficio, así como de debatir y responder a las preguntas del público. El público podrá descubrir los materiales, herramientas, etc. que utilizan en su trabajo.

Martes 12/09 de 14:00 a 16:00 h:

ELISE ALIGNAN – Artista del mosaico en Carcasona

Miércoles 13/09 de 14:00 a 16:00

LAURENCE CHARRAS – Mosaiquista en Carcasona

Jueves 14/09 de 14h a 16h

GINES AZNAR – Ferretero en Villeneuve Minervois.

Viernes 15/09 de 14h a 16h

CLÉMENCE KERYHUEL – Vidriera en Carcasona

Domingo 7/09 de 10h a 12h :

CLAIRE PAGES – Tapicera decorativa, ebanista de sillas en Carcasona.

Venga a conocerlos y descubra la riqueza de conocimientos de nuestra región.

Anlässlich der Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes 2023, die unter dem Motto « Lebendiges Kulturerbe » stehen, werden Kunsthandwerker und ihr Know-how in der Kapelle der Dominikanerinnen geehrt, wo sie vom 12. bis 17. September 2023 ihre Werke ausstellen. Dem Publikum werden Vermittlungszeiten angeboten, damit jeder Kunsthandwerker seinen Beruf vorstellen, sich austauschen und auf Fragen des Publikums antworten kann. Das Publikum kann sich über Materialien, Werkzeuge usw. informieren.

Am Dienstag, den 12.09. von 14:00 bis 16:00 Uhr :

ELISE ALIGNAN – Mosaiklegerin in Carcassonne

Am Mittwoch, den 13.09. von 14 bis 16 Uhr

LAURENCE CHARRAS – Mosaiklegerin in Carcassonne

Am Donnerstag, den 14.09. von 14:00 bis 16:00 Uhr

GINES AZNAR – Kunstschmied in Villeneuve Minervois.

Am Freitag, den 15.09. von 14h bis 16h

CLÉMENCE KERYHUEL – Glasmalerei in Carcassonne

Sonntag, den 7/09 von 10 bis 12 Uhr :

CLAIRE PAGES – Polsterer, Dekorateur, Sitzmöbelhersteller in Carcassonne.

Lernen Sie sie kennen und entdecken Sie so den Reichtum an Know-how in unserer Region.

