Atelier découverte Spécial Noël 19 rue Carnot Percy-en-Normandie
Percy-en-Normandie,Manche
Au cours de cet atelier vous réaliserez une belle création à accrocher dans le sapin.
À 11h ou 14h, à partir de 6 ans.
Durée 1h – 15€ tout compris (matière et prêt du matériel). Inscription obligatoire..
2023-12-23 11:00:00 fin : 2023-12-23 15:00:00. .
19 rue Carnot Atelier-boutique 9 de cuirs
Percy-en-Normandie 50800 Manche Normandie
During this workshop, you’ll make a beautiful creation to hang on the Christmas tree.
11 a.m. or 2 p.m., ages 6 and up.
Duration 1h – 15? all-inclusive (materials and loan of equipment). Registration required.
Durante este taller, realizarás una bonita creación para colgar en el árbol de Navidad.
A las 11h o a las 14h, a partir de 6 años.
Duración 1h – 15? todo incluido (materiales y préstamo de material). Inscripción obligatoria.
Im Laufe dieses Workshops wirst du eine schöne Kreation herstellen, die du an den Baum hängen kannst.
Um 11 Uhr oder 14 Uhr, ab 6 Jahren.
Dauer 1 Stunde – 15? alles inklusive (Material und Leihgebühr). Anmeldung erforderlich.
