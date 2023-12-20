Atelier découverte Spécial Noël 19 rue Carnot Percy-en-Normandie, 20 décembre 2023 11:00, Percy-en-Normandie.

Percy-en-Normandie,Manche

Au cours de cet atelier vous réaliserez une belle création à accrocher dans le sapin.

À 11h ou 14h, à partir de 6 ans.

Durée 1h – 15€ tout compris (matière et prêt du matériel). Inscription obligatoire..

2023-12-20 14:00:00 fin : 2023-12-20 12:00:00. .

19 rue Carnot Atelier-boutique 9 de cuirs

Percy-en-Normandie 50800 Manche Normandie



During this workshop, you’ll make a beautiful creation to hang on the Christmas tree.

11 a.m. or 2 p.m., ages 6 and up.

Duration 1h – 15? all-inclusive (materials and loan of equipment). Registration required.

Durante este taller, realizarás una bonita creación para colgar en el árbol de Navidad.

A las 11h o a las 14h, a partir de 6 años.

Duración 1h – 15? todo incluido (materiales y préstamo de material). Inscripción obligatoria.

Im Laufe dieses Workshops wirst du eine schöne Kreation herstellen, die du an den Baum hängen kannst.

Um 11 Uhr oder 14 Uhr, ab 6 Jahren.

Dauer 1 Stunde – 15? alles inklusive (Material und Leihgebühr). Anmeldung erforderlich.

