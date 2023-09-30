Espace Dantza: Atelier contact Improvisation 19 Rue Bourbaki Pau, 30 septembre 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Le contact Improvisation est une forme de danse improvisée développée depuis 1972 et inventée par Steve Paxton

Le Contact Improvisation a évolué pour devenir une danse expérimentale , une danse scénique , un entraînement régulier du danseur, une danse sociale…

Il n’y a pas de définition arrêtée de cette pratique.

On parle souvent de dialogue physique à partir d’un point de contact entre deux partenaires, de partage de poids, de capacité à communiquer par le toucher et d’improviser en intégrant le jeu des forces physiques sur les masses en mouvement, de capacité à offrir un support et à en recevoir un.

SA DÉFINITION EST DANS LE FAIRE..

2023-09-30 fin : 2023-09-30 21:30:00. EUR.

19 Rue Bourbaki Espace Dantza

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Contact Improvisation is a form of improvised dance developed since 1972 and invented by Steve Paxton

Contact Improvisation has evolved into an experimental dance, a stage dance, a regular training for dancers, a social dance?

There is no fixed definition of this practice.

We often speak of a physical dialogue based on a point of contact between two partners, of weight-sharing, of the ability to communicate through touch and to improvise by integrating the play of physical forces on moving masses, of the ability to offer support and to receive it.

ITS DEFINITION IS IN THE DOING.

El Contact Improvisación es una forma de danza improvisada desarrollada desde 1972 e inventada por Steve Paxton

El Contact Improvisación ha evolucionado hasta convertirse en una danza experimental, una danza escénica, un entrenamiento regular para bailarines, una danza social?

No existe una definición fija de esta práctica.

A menudo se habla de un diálogo físico basado en un punto de contacto entre dos compañeros, el reparto del peso, la capacidad de comunicarse a través del tacto y de improvisar integrando la interacción de las fuerzas físicas sobre las masas en movimiento, la capacidad de ofrecer un apoyo y de recibirlo.

SU DEFINICIÓN ESTÁ EN EL HACER.

Contact Improvisation ist eine Form des improvisierten Tanzes, die seit 1972 entwickelt und von Steve Paxton erfunden wurde

Contact Improvisation hat sich zu einem experimentellen Tanz, einem Bühnentanz, einem regelmäßigen Training für Tänzer, einem sozialen Tanz usw. entwickelt

Es gibt keine feste Definition für diese Praxis.

Oft spricht man von einem körperlichen Dialog, der von einem Kontaktpunkt zwischen zwei Partnern ausgeht, vom Teilen des Gewichts, von der Fähigkeit, durch Berührung zu kommunizieren und zu improvisieren, indem man das Spiel der physischen Kräfte auf die sich bewegenden Massen integriert, von der Fähigkeit, eine Unterstützung anzubieten und eine zu erhalten.

SEINE DEFINITION LIEGT IM TUN.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-11 par OT Pau