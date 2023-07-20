Concert LA MALLE AU JAZZ 19 Route des Monts Réville, 20 juillet 2023, Réville.

Réville,Manche

La Malle au Jazz Duo

Mais qu’y-a-t-il dans la malle ?

Un saxophone basse ? Ah non, beaucoup trop gros.

Un banjo ? Une planche à laver ?Non plus, beaucoup trop fragile. Non, simplement quelques bons vieux standards de jazz que

l’on promène avec soi d’un endroit à l’autre.

Un répertoire dynamique, insolite, chaleureux et convivial..

Et puis aussi quelques petites surprises ! Alors…

Bienvenue dans la Malle au Jazz.

2023-07-20 16:00:00 fin : 2023-07-20 17:30:00. .

19 Route des Monts

Réville 50760 Manche Normandie



But what’s in the trunk?

A bass saxophone? Oh no, much too big.

A banjo? A washboard? No, too fragile. No, just a few good old jazz standards that you carry

to take with you from place to place.

A dynamic, unusual, warm and friendly repertoire…

And a few surprises too! So…

Welcome to La Malle au Jazz

Pero, ¿qué hay en el maletero?

¿Un saxofón bajo? Oh no, demasiado grande.

¿Un banjo? ¿Una tabla de lavar? No, demasiado frágil. No, sólo algunos buenos viejos estándares de jazz que tú

llevas contigo de un lugar a otro.

Un repertorio dinámico, insólito, cálido y simpático…

Y algunas sorpresas Así que…

Bienvenido a La Malle au Jazz

Aber was ist in der Truhe?

Ein Bass-Saxophon? Ah nein, viel zu groß.

Ein Banjo? Ein Waschbrett?Auch nicht, viel zu zerbrechlich. Nein, einfach nur ein paar gute alte Jazzstandards, die man

die man von einem Ort zum anderen mit sich herumträgt.

Ein dynamisches, ungewöhnliches, herzliches und geselliges Repertoire…

Und dann auch noch ein paar kleine Überraschungen! Also…

Willkommen in der Malle au Jazz

