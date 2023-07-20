Concert LA MALLE AU JAZZ 19 Route des Monts Réville
Concert LA MALLE AU JAZZ 19 Route des Monts Réville, 20 juillet 2023, Réville.
Réville,Manche
La Malle au Jazz Duo
Mais qu’y-a-t-il dans la malle ?
Un saxophone basse ? Ah non, beaucoup trop gros.
Un banjo ? Une planche à laver ?Non plus, beaucoup trop fragile. Non, simplement quelques bons vieux standards de jazz que
l’on promène avec soi d’un endroit à l’autre.
Un répertoire dynamique, insolite, chaleureux et convivial..
Et puis aussi quelques petites surprises ! Alors…
Bienvenue dans la Malle au Jazz.
2023-07-20 16:00:00 fin : 2023-07-20 17:30:00. .
19 Route des Monts
Réville 50760 Manche Normandie
But what’s in the trunk?
A bass saxophone? Oh no, much too big.
A banjo? A washboard? No, too fragile. No, just a few good old jazz standards that you carry
to take with you from place to place.
A dynamic, unusual, warm and friendly repertoire…
And a few surprises too! So…
Welcome to La Malle au Jazz
Pero, ¿qué hay en el maletero?
¿Un saxofón bajo? Oh no, demasiado grande.
¿Un banjo? ¿Una tabla de lavar? No, demasiado frágil. No, sólo algunos buenos viejos estándares de jazz que tú
llevas contigo de un lugar a otro.
Un repertorio dinámico, insólito, cálido y simpático…
Y algunas sorpresas Así que…
Bienvenido a La Malle au Jazz
Aber was ist in der Truhe?
Ein Bass-Saxophon? Ah nein, viel zu groß.
Ein Banjo? Ein Waschbrett?Auch nicht, viel zu zerbrechlich. Nein, einfach nur ein paar gute alte Jazzstandards, die man
die man von einem Ort zum anderen mit sich herumträgt.
Ein dynamisches, ungewöhnliches, herzliches und geselliges Repertoire…
Und dann auch noch ein paar kleine Überraschungen! Also…
Willkommen in der Malle au Jazz
Mise à jour le 2023-07-12 par Normandie Tourisme / Attitude Manche