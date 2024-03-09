Le grand bal 19 quai Paul Doumer Martigues, 9 mars 2024, Martigues.

Martigues,Bouches-du-Rhône

Il y a plus de dix ans, le duo Souhail Marchiche et Mehdi Meghari donnait naissance à la Compagnie Dyptik. Ils portent un hip-hop au langage pluriel et toujours d’actualité. Le Grand Bal est un hommage à l’Autre, à la communauté, au (sur)vivre ensemble..

2024-03-09 19:00:00 fin : 2024-03-09 20:00:00. EUR.

19 quai Paul Doumer Ferrières

Martigues 13500 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



More than ten years ago, the duo Souhail Marchiche and Mehdi Meghari gave birth to Compagnie Dyptik. They carry a hip-hop with a plural language and always relevant. Le Grand Bal is a tribute to the Other, to the community, to (sur)living together.

Hace más de diez años, el dúo Souhail Marchiche y Mehdi Meghari dieron a luz a Compagnie Dyptik. Llevan un hip-hop con un lenguaje plural y siempre vigente. Le Grand Bal es un homenaje al Otro, a la comunidad, a la (sobre) convivencia.

Vor mehr als zehn Jahren gründete das Duo Souhail Marchiche und Mehdi Meghari die Compagnie Dyptik. Sie tragen einen Hip-Hop mit einer pluralen Sprache und immer relevant. Le Grand Bal ist eine Hommage an den Anderen, an die Gemeinschaft, an das (Über-)Zusammenleben.

