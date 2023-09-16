JOURNÉES EUROPÉENNES DU PATRIMOINE À LA BOURSE DU TRAVAIL 19 Place Saint-Sernin Toulouse, 16 septembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Pour les curieux et passionnés d’histoire, les Journées Européennes du Patrimoine sont l’occasion de (re)découvrir la richesse du patrimoine toulousain. Participez à la 40ème édition qui a cette année pour thème « patrimoine vivant » et « patrimoine du sport »..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-17 17:00:00. .

19 Place Saint-Sernin BOURSE DU TRAVAIL

Toulouse 31000 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



The European Heritage Days are an opportunity for the curious and history-loving to (re)discover Toulouse’s rich heritage. Take part in the 40th edition, which this year focuses on « living heritage » and « sports heritage ».

Las Jornadas Europeas del Patrimonio brindan a todos los interesados en la historia la oportunidad de (re)descubrir el rico patrimonio de Toulouse. Participe en esta 40ª edición, que este año se centra en los temas del « patrimonio vivo » y el « patrimonio deportivo ».

Für Neugierige und Geschichtsinteressierte bieten die Europäischen Tage des Kulturerbes die Gelegenheit, den Reichtum des Toulouser Kulturerbes (wieder) zu entdecken. Nehmen Sie an der 40. Ausgabe teil, die dieses Jahr unter dem Motto « Lebendiges Kulturerbe » und « Kulturerbe des Sports » steht.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-21 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE