CONCERT 19 boulevard de Metz Mont-Saint-Martin, 7 octobre 2023, Mont-Saint-Martin.

Mont-Saint-Martin,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Décentralisation du Nancy Jazz Pulsations, en partenariat avec l’Agglomération du Grand Longwy. Sur réservation.

1ère partie : Laura Dauzonne (chant), Christophe Astolfi (guitare) et Marcel Loeffler (accordéon).

2ème partie : Minor Sing (quartet de Jazz Manouche).. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-07 20:30:00 fin : 2023-10-07 20:30:00. 0 EUR.

19 boulevard de Metz Espace Aimé Césaire – Parc Frédéric Brigidi

Mont-Saint-Martin 54350 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Decentralization of Nancy Jazz Pulsations, in partnership with the Agglomération du Grand Longwy. Reservations required.

part 1: Laura Dauzonne (vocals), Christophe Astolfi (guitar) and Marcel Loeffler (accordion).

2nd part: Minor Sing (gypsy jazz quartet).

Descentralización de Nancy Jazz Pulsations, en colaboración con la aglomeración de Longwy. Imprescindible reservar.

1ª parte: Laura Dauzonne (voz), Christophe Astolfi (guitarra) y Marcel Loeffler (acordeón).

2ª parte: Minor Sing (cuarteto de gypsy jazz).

Dezentralisierung von Nancy Jazz Pulsations, in Partnerschaft mit der Agglomeration Grand Longwy. Nur mit Reservierung.

1. Teil: Laura Dauzonne (Gesang), Christophe Astolfi (Gitarre) und Marcel Loeffler (Akkordeon).

2. Teil: Minor Sing (Gypsy-Jazz-Quartett).

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par OT DU GRAND LONGWY