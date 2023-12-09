Salon Gourmand Vins et Gastronomie 19 Boulevard Aristide Briand Salon-de-Provence Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône

Salon-de-Provence Salon Gourmand Vins et Gastronomie 19 Boulevard Aristide Briand Salon-de-Provence, 9 décembre 2023, Salon-de-Provence. Salon-de-Provence,Bouches-du-Rhône 4ème édition du Salon Gourmand, Vins & Gastronomie.

2023-12-09 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-10 19:00:00. .

19 Boulevard Aristide Briand Espace Charles Trenet

Salon-de-Provence 13300 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur



4th edition of the Salon Gourmand, Vins & Gastronomie 4ª edición del Salón Gourmand, Vins & Gastronomie 4. Ausgabe des Salon Gourmand, Vins & Gastronomie Mise à jour le 2023-11-13 par Office de Tourisme de Salon de Provence Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Bouches-du-Rhône, Salon-de-Provence Autres Lieu 19 Boulevard Aristide Briand Adresse 19 Boulevard Aristide Briand Espace Charles Trenet Ville Salon-de-Provence Departement Bouches-du-Rhône Lieu Ville 19 Boulevard Aristide Briand Salon-de-Provence latitude longitude 43.638207;5.091971

19 Boulevard Aristide Briand Salon-de-Provence Bouches-du-Rhône https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/salon-de-provence/