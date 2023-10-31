Murder Party au théâtre Saint-Louis : « Meurtre à l’institut Pépé ! » 19 Avenue Gaston Lacoste Pau, 31 octobre 2023, Pau.

Pau,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

L’institut Pépé : joyau de la recherche scientifique palois, 1er établissement français en 1900, trois prix Nobel et maintenant un meurtre !

En fin de journée le professeur Titi fait visiter un laboratoire de microbiologie quand ils tombent sur le corps sans vie de la directrice Miss Dudu. Le photographe Susu venu immortalisé l’institut se retrouve nez à nez avec tout ce beau monde. Ensemble, ils vont tenter de trouver qui a tué Miss Dudu. Une murder party qui mêle sciences, patrimoine palois, champignons, microbes et clichés amoureux.

A partir de 12 ans.

2023-10-31 fin : 2023-10-31 19:30:00. EUR.

19 Avenue Gaston Lacoste Usine de Tramway

Pau 64000 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The Institut Pépé: the jewel in the crown of scientific research in Pau, 1st French establishment in 1900, three Nobel prizes and now a murder!

At the end of the day, Professor Titi is giving a tour of the microbiology laboratory when they come across the lifeless body of director Miss Dudu. Photographer Susu, who has come to immortalize the institute, finds himself face to face with the whole gang. Together, they try to find out who killed Miss Dudu. A murder party that mixes science, heritage, mushrooms, microbes and clichés of love.

Ages 12 and up

El Instituto Pépé: la joya de la corona de la investigación científica en Palais, el 1er establecimiento francés en 1900, tres premios Nobel y ¡ahora un asesinato!

Al final del día, el profesor Titi está dando una vuelta por un laboratorio de microbiología cuando se encuentran con el cuerpo sin vida de la directora, la señorita Dudu. La fotógrafa Susu, que ha venido a inmortalizar el instituto, se encuentra cara a cara con toda la pandilla. Juntos, intentarán averiguar quién mató a la señorita Dudu. Una fiesta de asesinatos que mezcla ciencia, patrimonio, setas, microbios y clichés de amor.

A partir de 12 años

Das Institut Pépé: Juwel der wissenschaftlichen Forschung in Palais, erste französische Einrichtung im Jahr 1900, drei Nobelpreise und jetzt ein Mord!

Am Ende des Tages führt Professor Titi die Besucher durch ein mikrobiologisches Labor, als sie auf den leblosen Körper der Direktorin Miss Dudu stoßen. Der Fotograf Susu, der gekommen ist, um das Institut zu verewigen, findet sich Auge in Auge mit all diesen Leuten wieder. Gemeinsam versuchen sie herauszufinden, wer Miss Dudu umgebracht hat. Eine Murder-Party, die Wissenschaft, das Kulturerbe von Palma, Pilze, Mikroben und Liebesklischees miteinander verbindet.

Ab 12 Jahren

Mise à jour le 2023-08-31 par OT Pau