Lecture d’albums d’Antoine Guilloppé 19 Avenue du Plan d’Eau Bussière-Galant, 6 septembre 2023, Bussière-Galant.

Bussière-Galant,Haute-Vienne

Plongez un peu plus dans l’univers d’Antoine Guilloppé en venant écouter les histoires de ses albums lues par vos bibliothécaires à la médiathèque. Gratuit, sur inscription..

2023-09-06 fin : 2023-09-06 . EUR.

19 Avenue du Plan d’Eau

Bussière-Galant 87230 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Dive a little deeper into the world of Antoine Guilloppé by listening to stories from his albums read by your librarians at the media library. Free, registration required.

Sumérjase un poco más en el mundo de Antoine Guilloppé escuchando historias de sus álbumes leídas por sus bibliotecarios en la biblioteca multimedia. Gratuito, es necesario inscribirse.

Tauchen Sie noch tiefer in die Welt von Antoine Guilloppé ein und hören Sie sich die Geschichten aus seinen Alben an, die von Ihren Bibliothekarinnen in der Mediathek vorgelesen werden. Kostenlos, nach Anmeldung.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-21 par OT Pays de Nexon – Monts de Châlus