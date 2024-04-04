18ème Doctoriales MACROFI Faculté des sciences economiques Rennes, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

Les doctoriales du réseau inter-universitaire de recherche en macroéconomie financière 4 et 5 avril 1

Du 2024-04-04 13:30 au 2024-04-05 14:00.

Les 4 et 4 avril 2024, le CREM et l’Université de Rennes accueilleront les Doctoriales MACROFI 2024.

Découvrez le programme complet de ces doctoriales, ci-dessous :

Jeudi 4 avril

13h30 – 14h00 : Accueil café

14h00 – 15h30: Session 1

• Papier 1: Jelena Jovovic – GREDEG: « Investigating volatility spillovers: connectedness between green bonds, conventional bonds, and energy markets »

• Papier 2: Florian Kraus – BSE: « Under the Spell of Cryptos? Crypto interactions with Equity Markets »

15h30-16h00: Pause café

16h00 – 17h30: Session 2

• Papier 1: Louise Narbonne – CREM: « Financial Liberalization and Current Account Dynamics: The Role of Asset Market Participation in the Euro Area »

• Papier 2: Alexandre Angelloz-Nicoud – GATE: « Stocks price growth, a reason for the lack of inflation? »

17h45 – 19h00: Session Keynote avec COIMBRA Nuno, DGSEI-DECI, Banque de France: « Corporate debt structure and heterogeneous monetary policy transmission »

20h00 : Diner

Vendredi 5 avril

08h45 : Accueil café

09h – 10h30 : Session 3

• Papier 1: Quentin Bro de Comères – LEP: « Do EBA Stress Tests Affect Systemic Risk and Financial Uncertainty? »

• Papier 2: Yacouba Coulibaly – LEO: « Debt-for-nature Swaps and Fiscal Policy Volatility: Evidence from Developing Countries »

10h30-11h: Pause café

11h – 12h30: Session 4

• Papier 1: Matteo Orlandini – GREDEG: « Network approach to volatility diffusion and forecasting in global financial markets »

• Papier 2: Stevy Darel Moussavou – BSE: « Central Bank Transparency and Monetary Policy Effectiveness: An Analysis through a New Index »

12h30: Déjeuner

Faculté des sciences economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Centre Rennes 35000 Ille-et-Vilaine