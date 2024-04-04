Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

18ème Doctoriales MACROFI Faculté des sciences economiques Rennes

Catégories d’Évènement:
18ème Doctoriales MACROFI Faculté des sciences economiques Rennes

18ème Doctoriales MACROFI Faculté des sciences economiques Rennes, vendredi 5 avril 2024.

Les doctoriales du réseau inter-universitaire de recherche en macroéconomie financière 4 et 5 avril 1

Du 2024-04-04 13:30 au 2024-04-05 14:00.

Les 4 et 4 avril 2024, le CREM et l’Université de Rennes accueilleront les Doctoriales MACROFI 2024.
Découvrez le programme complet de ces doctoriales, ci-dessous :
Jeudi 4 avril

13h30 – 14h00 : Accueil café
14h00 – 15h30: Session 1
• Papier 1: Jelena Jovovic – GREDEG: « Investigating volatility spillovers: connectedness between green bonds, conventional bonds, and energy markets »

• Papier 2: Florian Kraus – BSE: « Under the Spell of Cryptos? Crypto interactions with Equity Markets »

15h30-16h00: Pause café

16h00 – 17h30: Session 2
• Papier 1: Louise Narbonne – CREM: « Financial Liberalization and Current Account Dynamics: The Role of Asset Market Participation in the Euro Area »

• Papier 2: Alexandre Angelloz-Nicoud – GATE: « Stocks price growth, a reason for the lack of inflation? »

17h45 – 19h00: Session Keynote avec COIMBRA Nuno, DGSEI-DECI, Banque de France: « Corporate debt structure and heterogeneous monetary policy transmission »

20h00 : Diner

Vendredi 5 avril

08h45 : Accueil café
09h – 10h30 : Session 3
• Papier 1: Quentin Bro de Comères – LEP: « Do EBA Stress Tests Affect Systemic Risk and Financial Uncertainty? »

• Papier 2: Yacouba Coulibaly – LEO: « Debt-for-nature Swaps and Fiscal Policy Volatility: Evidence from Developing Countries »

10h30-11h: Pause café

11h – 12h30: Session 4
• Papier 1: Matteo Orlandini – GREDEG: « Network approach to volatility diffusion and forecasting in global financial markets »

• Papier 2: Stevy Darel Moussavou – BSE: « Central Bank Transparency and Monetary Policy Effectiveness: An Analysis through a New Index »

12h30: Déjeuner

Faculté des sciences economiques 7 place Hoche 35000 Rennes Centre Rennes 35000 Ille-et-Vilaine

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099