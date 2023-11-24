Marché de Noël de Saint-Florent 189 Avenue Saint-Jean d’Angély Niort
Marché de Noël de Saint-Florent 189 Avenue Saint-Jean d’Angély Niort, 24 novembre 2023, Niort.
Le marché de Noël de Saint-Florent aura lieu cette année le 24 novembre, de 16h à 21h.
Des animations sont prévues : boîte à selfies, animation musicale, ateliers gratuits pour petits et grands …
Un magicien sera présent pour l’occasion, ainsi que le Père Noël en personne !.
The Saint-Florent Christmas market will take place this year on November 24, from 4pm to 9pm.
Activities include a selfie box, musical entertainment and free workshops for young and old alike…
A magician will be on hand for the occasion, as will Santa Claus himself!
Este año, el mercado navideño de Saint-Florent tendrá lugar el 24 de noviembre, de 16:00 a 21:00 horas.
Habrá numerosas animaciones, como una caja de selfies, espectáculos musicales y talleres gratuitos para grandes y pequeños.
También habrá un mago y el mismísimo Papá Noel
Der Weihnachtsmarkt in Saint-Florent findet dieses Jahr am 24. November von 16:00 bis 21:00 Uhr statt.
Für Unterhaltung ist gesorgt: Selfie-Box, musikalische Unterhaltung, kostenlose Workshops für Groß und Klein …
Ein Zauberer wird zu diesem Anlass anwesend sein, ebenso wie der Weihnachtsmann persönlich!
