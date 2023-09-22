Ateliers d’écriture 185 avenue Jean-Jaurès Cahors, 22 septembre 2023, Cahors.

Cahors,Lot

Ateliers d’écriture animés par Maryse Vaugarny. Inscriptions et règlement directement par téléphone..

2023-09-22 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-22 12:00:00. 30 EUR.

185 avenue Jean-Jaurès Médiathèque du Grand Cahors

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Writing workshops led by Maryse Vaugarny. Registration and payment by telephone.

Talleres de escritura dirigidos por Maryse Vaugarny. Inscripción y pago por teléfono.

Schreibworkshops unter der Leitung von Maryse Vaugarny. Anmeldung und Bezahlung direkt per Telefon.

