SPREZZATURA WORLD – CONCERT 18 rue Principale Haselbourg, 14 octobre 2023, Haselbourg.

Haselbourg,Moselle

Sprezzatura World (Sébastien Fournier et Pierre Baillot) vous invite à un voyage étonnant et initiatique, porté par la voix pure et puissante du contre-ténor Sébastien Fournier et les arrangements audacieux de Pierre Baillot. Ainsi, le monde de la musique médiévale et baroque fusionne avec celui du jazz et des musiques du monde. Un dialogue fascinant se construit autour de la richesse des timbres classiques et orientaux. Autant de sonorités et de rythmes particuliers qui emmènent le spectateur loin de ses repères habituels, à travers les différentes traditions. Participation libre.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-14 19:30:00 fin : 2023-10-14 21:30:00. 0 EUR.

18 rue Principale

Haselbourg 57850 Moselle Grand Est



Sprezzatura World (Sébastien Fournier and Pierre Baillot) invites you on an astonishing, initiatory journey, carried by the pure, powerful voice of countertenor Sébastien Fournier and the bold arrangements of Pierre Baillot. The world of medieval and baroque music merges with that of jazz and world music. A fascinating dialogue is built around the richness of classical and oriental timbres. A fascinating dialogue is built around the richness of classical and oriental timbres, and the particular sounds and rhythms that take the audience far from their usual points of reference, through different traditions. Free admission.

Sprezzatura World (Sébastien Fournier y Pierre Baillot) le invita a un viaje asombroso e iniciático, llevado por la voz pura y poderosa del contratenor Sébastien Fournier y los audaces arreglos de Pierre Baillot. El universo de la música medieval y barroca se funde con el del jazz y las músicas del mundo. En torno a la riqueza de los timbres clásicos y orientales se construye un diálogo fascinante. Un diálogo fascinante en torno a la riqueza de los timbres clásicos y orientales, con sus sonidos y ritmos distintivos, que llevan al público lejos de sus puntos de referencia habituales, a través de diferentes tradiciones. Entrada gratuita.

Sprezzatura World (Sébastien Fournier und Pierre Baillot) lädt Sie zu einer erstaunlichen und initiatorischen Reise ein, die von der reinen und kraftvollen Stimme des Countertenors Sébastien Fournier und den gewagten Arrangements von Pierre Baillot getragen wird. So verschmilzt die Welt der mittelalterlichen und barocken Musik mit der des Jazz und der Weltmusik. Ein faszinierender Dialog entsteht um den Reichtum der klassischen und orientalischen Klangfarben. So viele besondere Klänge und Rhythmen, die den Zuschauer weit weg von seinen gewohnten Orientierungspunkten durch die verschiedenen Traditionen führen. Freie Teilnahme.

