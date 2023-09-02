Portes Ouvertes Université Indépendante de Vichy 18 rue du Quatre Septembre Vichy, 2 septembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Présentation du programme 2023/2024

Rencontre avec les intervenants..

2023-09-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-09-02 18:00:00. .

18 rue du Quatre Septembre Université Indépendante de Vichy

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Presentation of the 2023/2024 program

Meet the speakers.

Presentación del programa 2023/2024

Reunión con los ponentes.

Vorstellung des Programms 2023/2024

Treffen mit den Referentinnen und Referenten.

