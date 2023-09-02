Portes Ouvertes Université Indépendante de Vichy 18 rue du Quatre Septembre Vichy
Portes Ouvertes Université Indépendante de Vichy 18 rue du Quatre Septembre Vichy, 2 septembre 2023, Vichy.
Présentation du programme 2023/2024
Rencontre avec les intervenants..
Presentation of the 2023/2024 program
Meet the speakers.
Presentación del programa 2023/2024
Reunión con los ponentes.
Vorstellung des Programms 2023/2024
Treffen mit den Referentinnen und Referenten.
