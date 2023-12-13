Conférence : Inflation, dette, budget : un triangle maudit ? 18 rue du 4 septembre Vichy, 4 décembre 2023, Vichy.

Comment revenir dans les clous avec une croissance faible, des dépenses publiques non maitrisées et un climat social difficile ? Conférence proposée par Pierre Rodier (Directeur Régional des Télécommunications Honoraire).

2023-12-13 18:15:00 fin : 2023-12-13 20:00:00. EUR.

18 rue du 4 septembre Université indépendante de Vichy

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



How can we get back on track with weak growth, uncontrolled public spending and a difficult social climate? Lecture by Pierre Rodier (Honorary Regional Director of Telecommunications)

¿Cómo remontar un crecimiento débil, un gasto público descontrolado y un clima social difícil? Conferencia de Pierre Rodier (Director Regional Honorario de Telecomunicaciones)

Wie kann man angesichts eines schwachen Wachstums, unkontrollierter öffentlicher Ausgaben und eines schwierigen sozialen Klimas wieder in die Spur kommen? Vortrag von Pierre Rodier (Honorary Regional Director of Telecommunications)

Mise à jour le 2023-11-30 par Vichy Destinations