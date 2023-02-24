Les tricoteries 18 rue des Pradelles La Celle-Dunoise, 24 février 2023, La Celle-Dunoise.

La Celle-Dunoise,Creuse

LA MAISON D’ICELLE

Entre tricot et papotage, les tricoteries s’adressent aux petits comme aux grands, aux garçons comme aux filles.

Venez avec ou sans laines, avec ou sans aiguilles, avec ou sans connaissances en tricot, on vous montrera, aidera, proposera des aiguilles et des bouts de laines et bien entendu, tout ça en papotant dans la bonne humeur, sinon, ce ne serait pas drôle !

Rendez-vous tous le 4ème vendredi de chaque mois.

2023-02-24 fin : 2023-02-24 20:00:00. EUR.

18 rue des Pradelles

La Celle-Dunoise 23800 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



LA MAISON D’ICELLE

Between knitting and chatting, the tricoteries are for young and old, boys and girls.

Come along with or without wool, with or without needles, with or without knitting knowledge, and we’ll show you, help you, offer you needles and scraps of wool, and of course, all the while chatting in good spirits – otherwise it wouldn’t be any fun!

See you all on the 4th Friday of each month

LA MAISON D’ICELLE

Entre tejer y charlar, los talleres de punto son para jóvenes y mayores, niños y niñas.

Ven con o sin hilo, con o sin agujas, con o sin conocimientos de punto, te enseñaremos, te ayudaremos, te ofreceremos agujas y retales de hilo y, por supuesto, todo ello mientras charlamos de buen humor, ¡de lo contrario no sería muy divertido!

Nos vemos el 4º viernes de cada mes

LA MAISON D’ICELLE

Zwischen Stricken und Plaudern richten sich die « tricoteries » an Groß und Klein, Jungen und Mädchen.

Kommen Sie mit oder ohne Wolle, mit oder ohne Nadeln, mit oder ohne Strickkenntnisse, wir werden Ihnen zeigen, helfen, Nadeln und Wollreste anbieten und natürlich alles beim gut gelaunten Plaudern, denn sonst wäre es ja nicht lustig!

Treffpunkt für alle am 4. Freitag jedes Monats

