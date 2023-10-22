PORTES OUVERTES – DANSE AFRICAINE 18 rue de l’église Basse-Rentgen, 22 octobre 2023, Basse-Rentgen.

Basse-Rentgen,Moselle

Venez bouger au rythme du djembé et de la kora lors des portes ouvertes de la danse africaine.

Ouvert à tous, découvrez les pas et les sonorités de la culture africaine dans une ambiance chaleureuse et conviviale.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-10-22 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-22 16:00:00. 0 EUR.

18 rue de l’église Salle Saint-Joseph

Basse-Rentgen 57570 Moselle Grand Est



Come and move to the rhythm of the djembe and the kora at the African Dance Open House.

Open to all, discover the steps and sounds of African culture in a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Venga a moverse al ritmo del djembé y la kora en las jornadas de puertas abiertas de danza africana.

Abiertas a todos, descubra los pasos y sonidos de la cultura africana en un ambiente cálido y acogedor.

Bewegen Sie sich zum Rhythmus der Djembe und der Kora beim Tag der offenen Tür des afrikanischen Tanzes.

Offen für alle, entdecken Sie die Schritte und Klänge der afrikanischen Kultur in einer warmen und freundlichen Atmosphäre.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-10 par OT CATTENOM ET ENVIRONS