Portes ouvertes chez Serge Chabrol 18 Rue Clotilde Morisseau Montargis, 14 octobre 2023, Montargis.
Montargis,Loiret
Portes ouvertes des ateliers d’artistes et artisans d’art du Loiret..
Dimanche 2023-10-14 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 . .
18 Rue Clotilde Morisseau
Montargis 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire
Open house for artists and craftspeople in the Loiret region.
Jornada de puertas abiertas para artistas y artesanos de la región de Loiret.
Offene Türen der Ateliers von Künstlern und Kunsthandwerkern im Loiret.
