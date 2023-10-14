Portes ouvertes chez Serge Chabrol 18 Rue Clotilde Morisseau Montargis, 14 octobre 2023, Montargis.

Montargis,Loiret

Portes ouvertes des ateliers d’artistes et artisans d’art du Loiret..

Dimanche 2023-10-14 14:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

18 Rue Clotilde Morisseau

Montargis 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire



Open house for artists and craftspeople in the Loiret region.

Jornada de puertas abiertas para artistas y artesanos de la región de Loiret.

Offene Türen der Ateliers von Künstlern und Kunsthandwerkern im Loiret.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-22 par OT MONTARGIS