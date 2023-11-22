Atelier aquarelle – cartes de Noël 18 place Aymard Fayard Aixe-sur-Vienne, 22 novembre 2023, Aixe-sur-Vienne.

Aixe-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne

Venez vous expérimenter dans la réalisation à l’aquarelle de cartes sur le thème de Noël.

Ce sera Nathalie Fissot qui sera votre « professeure » d’art plastique.

Cet atelier s’adresse aux enfants comme aux adultes !

Une autre date est d’ores et déjà annoncée pour un atelier sur la même thématique: le samedi 25 novembre.

Sur inscriptions..

2023-11-22 fin : 2023-11-22 17:00:00. EUR.

18 place Aymard Fayard

Aixe-sur-Vienne 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Come and try your hand at creating Christmas-themed watercolor cards.

Nathalie Fissot will be your art teacher.

This workshop is open to children and adults alike!

Another date has already been announced for a workshop on the same theme: Saturday November 25.

Registration required.

Pruebe a crear tarjetas navideñas con acuarela.

Nathalie Fissot será tu profesora de arte.

Este taller está dirigido tanto a niños como a adultos

Ya se ha anunciado otra fecha para un taller sobre el mismo tema: el sábado 25 de noviembre.

Inscripción obligatoria.

Experimentieren Sie mit der Aquarellmalerei von Karten zum Thema Weihnachten.

Nathalie Fissot wird Ihre « Lehrerin » für plastische Kunst sein.

Dieser Workshop richtet sich sowohl an Kinder als auch an Erwachsene!

Ein weiterer Termin für einen Workshop zum selben Thema ist bereits angekündigt: Samstag, den 25. November.

Anmeldung erforderlich.

