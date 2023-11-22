Atelier aquarelle – cartes de Noël 18 place Aymard Fayard Aixe-sur-Vienne
Aixe-sur-Vienne,Haute-Vienne
Venez vous expérimenter dans la réalisation à l’aquarelle de cartes sur le thème de Noël.
Ce sera Nathalie Fissot qui sera votre « professeure » d’art plastique.
Cet atelier s’adresse aux enfants comme aux adultes !
Une autre date est d’ores et déjà annoncée pour un atelier sur la même thématique: le samedi 25 novembre.
Sur inscriptions..
18 place Aymard Fayard
Aixe-sur-Vienne 87700 Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Come and try your hand at creating Christmas-themed watercolor cards.
Nathalie Fissot will be your art teacher.
This workshop is open to children and adults alike!
Another date has already been announced for a workshop on the same theme: Saturday November 25.
Registration required.
Pruebe a crear tarjetas navideñas con acuarela.
Nathalie Fissot será tu profesora de arte.
Este taller está dirigido tanto a niños como a adultos
Ya se ha anunciado otra fecha para un taller sobre el mismo tema: el sábado 25 de noviembre.
Inscripción obligatoria.
Experimentieren Sie mit der Aquarellmalerei von Karten zum Thema Weihnachten.
Nathalie Fissot wird Ihre « Lehrerin » für plastische Kunst sein.
Dieser Workshop richtet sich sowohl an Kinder als auch an Erwachsene!
Ein weiterer Termin für einen Workshop zum selben Thema ist bereits angekündigt: Samstag, den 25. November.
Anmeldung erforderlich.
