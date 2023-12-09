MEMOIRES DE MURS AU CASTELET 18 Grande-rue Saint Michel Toulouse, 9 décembre 2023, Toulouse.

Toulouse,Haute-Garonne

Venez découvrir une projection et un mapping vidéo au Castelet ! Une parenthèse hors du temps..

2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-09 . .

18 Grande-rue Saint Michel LE CASTELET TOULOUSE

Toulouse 31400 Haute-Garonne Occitanie



Come and discover a video projection and mapping at Le Castelet! A timeless interlude.

¡Venga a descubrir una proyección de vídeo y mapping en Le Castelet! Un interludio atemporal.

Erleben Sie eine Videoprojektion und ein Videomapping in Le Castelet! Eine zeitlose Parenthese.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-23 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE