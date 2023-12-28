L’oiseau Bleu 18 boulevard ds Graves Vichy
L’oiseau Bleu 18 boulevard ds Graves Vichy, 28 décembre 2023, Vichy.
Vichy,Allier
Un soir d’Hiver, Tyltyl, une enfant de famille modeste et son doudou Mytyl regardent par la fenêtre avec envie et gourmandise le repas des enfants riches.
2023-12-28 15:30:00 fin : 2023-12-28 16:30:00. EUR.
18 boulevard ds Graves Le Back Step Théâtre
Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
One winter’s evening, Tyltyl, a child from a modest family, and her doudou Mytyl look out of the window with envy and greed at the rich children’s meal
Una tarde de invierno, Tyltyl, una niña de familia modesta, y su peluche Mytyl miran por la ventana con envidia y codicia la comida de los niños ricos
An einem Winterabend schauen Tyltyl, ein Kind aus einfachen Verhältnissen, und ihr Kuscheltier Mytyl sehnsüchtig und gierig aus dem Fenster auf das Essen der reichen Kinder
Mise à jour le 2023-10-30 par Vichy Destinations