Le bonheur c’est tout droit à gauche 18 boulevard des Graves Vichy, 22 décembre 2023, Vichy.

Vichy,Allier

Patrick et Sandrine s’aiment et projettent d’avoir un enfant… Le temps passe… 7 ans déjà, leur amour commence à battre de l’aile et toujours pas de cigogne à l’horizon….

2023-12-22 21:00:00 fin : 2023-12-22 22:30:00. EUR.

18 boulevard des Graves Le Back Step Théâtre

Vichy 03200 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes



Patrick and Sandrine are in love and plan to have a child? Time goes by? 7 years already, their love is beginning to falter and still no stork on the horizon?

Patrick y Sandrine están enamorados y planean tener un hijo? El tiempo pasa… 7 años después, su amor empieza a flaquear y todavía no hay cigüeña en el horizonte..

Patrick und Sandrine lieben sich und planen ein Kind? Die Zeit vergeht? 7 Jahre schon, ihre Liebe beginnt zu flattern und noch immer ist kein Storch am Horizont zu sehen?

