5ème Festival International du Film Chamanique 18 avenue Thiers Sarlat-la-Canéda, 6 octobre 2023, Sarlat-la-Canéda.

Sarlat-la-Canéda,Dordogne

5eme Festival du Film Chamanique

Ouverture Vendredi 6/10 à 14h

Cérémonie d’ouverture et conférence

15h « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » documentaire 30 » suivi d’animation en présence d’invités.

17h « Sagesse & Tradition Celtiques » documentaire 63 » suivi d’animations, contes, musique et méditation.

20h30 « Au Cœur de l’Inde » documentaire 90 » animations chants et musiques traditionnelles

23h Cérémonie

Samedi 7/10

11h « Nadia Stepanova, Renaissance du Chamanisme traditionnel en Sibérie » documentaire 30 » suivi d’une cérémonie chamanique.

14h30 « Dans la peau de l’Ours » documentaire 55″ suivi d’animation méditation et prières

16h30 « La Fleur de Buriti » documentaire 123″ suivi d’une cérémonie pour la protection de la foret.

21h-01h Cérémonie collective de purification

Dimanche 8/10

11h « La Voix des Chamanes » documentaire 52″ suivi de chants et cérémonie.

14h30 « Ojigkwanong » suivi de chants.

2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-08 . EUR.

18 avenue Thiers Cinérex

Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



5th Shamanic Film Festival

Opening Friday 6/10 at 2pm

Opening ceremony and conference

15h « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » documentary 30 » followed by animation in the presence of guests.

5pm « Celtic Wisdom & Tradition » documentary 63 » followed by animations, storytelling, music and meditation.

8:30pm « Au C?ur de l’Inde » documentary 90 » followed by traditional songs and music

11pm Ceremony

Saturday 7/10

11h « Nadia Stepanova, Renaissance of traditional shamanism in Siberia » 30 » documentary followed by a shamanic ceremony.

2:30 pm « Dans la peau de l’Ours » documentary 55″ followed by meditation and prayers

4:30 pm « La Fleur de Buriti » documentary 123″ followed by a ceremony to protect the forest.

9pm-01am Collective purification ceremony

Sunday 8/10

11h « La Voix des Chamanes » documentary 52″ followed by singing and ceremony.

2:30pm « Ojigkwanong » followed by singing

5º Festival de Cine Chamánico

Inauguración viernes 6/10 a las 14h00

Ceremonia de apertura y conferencia

15h « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » documental 30 » seguido de actividades en presencia de los invitados.

17h « Sabiduría y tradición celta » documental 63 » seguido de animaciones, narración de cuentos, música y meditación.

20.30 h Documental « Au Cœur de l’Inde » 90 » con canciones y música tradicionales

23.00 h Ceremonia

Sábado 7/10

11.00 h « Nadia Stepanova, renacimiento del chamanismo tradicional en Siberia » documental de 30 » seguido de una ceremonia chamánica.

14h30 « Dans la peau de l’Ours » documental 55″ seguido de meditación y oraciones

16h30 « La Fleur de Buriti » documental 123″ seguido de una ceremonia para la protección del bosque.

21h-01h Ceremonia de purificación colectiva

Domingo 8/10

11h « La Voix des Chamanes » documental 52″ seguido de cantos y ceremonia.

14h30 « Ojigkwanong » seguido de cantos

5. Schamanisches Filmfestival

Eröffnung am Freitag, den 6.10. um 14 Uhr

Eröffnungszeremonie und Konferenz

15 Uhr « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » Dokumentarfilm 30 » gefolgt von Animationen in Anwesenheit von Gästen.

17:00 Uhr « Keltische Weisheit und Tradition », Dokumentarfilm 63 », gefolgt von Animation, Märchen, Musik und Meditation.

20.30 Uhr « Au C?ur de l’Inde » Dokumentarfilm 90 » Animation mit Gesang und traditioneller Musik

23 Uhr Zeremonie

Samstag 7.10

11 Uhr « Nadia Stepanova, Renaissance des traditionellen Schamanismus in Sibirien » Dokumentarfilm 30 » gefolgt von einer schamanischen Zeremonie.

14.30 Uhr « In the Skin of the Bear » Dokumentarfilm 55″ gefolgt von Meditations- und Gebetsanimation

16:30 Uhr « Die Blume von Buriti » Dokumentarfilm 123″ gefolgt von einer Zeremonie zum Schutz des Waldes.

21.00-01.00 Uhr Kollektive Reinigungszeremonie

Sonntag 8.10

11h « Die Stimme der Schamanen » Dokumentarfilm 52″ gefolgt von Gesang und Zeremonie.

14.30 Uhr « Ojigkwanong » gefolgt von Gesang

Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Office de Tourisme Sarlat Périgord Noir