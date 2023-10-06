5ème Festival International du Film Chamanique 18 avenue Thiers Sarlat-la-Canéda
Sarlat-la-Canéda,Dordogne
5eme Festival du Film Chamanique
Ouverture Vendredi 6/10 à 14h
Cérémonie d’ouverture et conférence
15h « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » documentaire 30 » suivi d’animation en présence d’invités.
17h « Sagesse & Tradition Celtiques » documentaire 63 » suivi d’animations, contes, musique et méditation.
20h30 « Au Cœur de l’Inde » documentaire 90 » animations chants et musiques traditionnelles
23h Cérémonie
Samedi 7/10
11h « Nadia Stepanova, Renaissance du Chamanisme traditionnel en Sibérie » documentaire 30 » suivi d’une cérémonie chamanique.
14h30 « Dans la peau de l’Ours » documentaire 55″ suivi d’animation méditation et prières
16h30 « La Fleur de Buriti » documentaire 123″ suivi d’une cérémonie pour la protection de la foret.
21h-01h Cérémonie collective de purification
Dimanche 8/10
11h « La Voix des Chamanes » documentaire 52″ suivi de chants et cérémonie.
14h30 « Ojigkwanong » suivi de chants.
2023-10-06 fin : 2023-10-08 . EUR.
18 avenue Thiers Cinérex
Sarlat-la-Canéda 24200 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
5th Shamanic Film Festival
Opening Friday 6/10 at 2pm
Opening ceremony and conference
15h « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » documentary 30 » followed by animation in the presence of guests.
5pm « Celtic Wisdom & Tradition » documentary 63 » followed by animations, storytelling, music and meditation.
8:30pm « Au C?ur de l’Inde » documentary 90 » followed by traditional songs and music
11pm Ceremony
Saturday 7/10
11h « Nadia Stepanova, Renaissance of traditional shamanism in Siberia » 30 » documentary followed by a shamanic ceremony.
2:30 pm « Dans la peau de l’Ours » documentary 55″ followed by meditation and prayers
4:30 pm « La Fleur de Buriti » documentary 123″ followed by a ceremony to protect the forest.
9pm-01am Collective purification ceremony
Sunday 8/10
11h « La Voix des Chamanes » documentary 52″ followed by singing and ceremony.
2:30pm « Ojigkwanong » followed by singing
5º Festival de Cine Chamánico
Inauguración viernes 6/10 a las 14h00
Ceremonia de apertura y conferencia
15h « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » documental 30 » seguido de actividades en presencia de los invitados.
17h « Sabiduría y tradición celta » documental 63 » seguido de animaciones, narración de cuentos, música y meditación.
20.30 h Documental « Au Cœur de l’Inde » 90 » con canciones y música tradicionales
23.00 h Ceremonia
Sábado 7/10
11.00 h « Nadia Stepanova, renacimiento del chamanismo tradicional en Siberia » documental de 30 » seguido de una ceremonia chamánica.
14h30 « Dans la peau de l’Ours » documental 55″ seguido de meditación y oraciones
16h30 « La Fleur de Buriti » documental 123″ seguido de una ceremonia para la protección del bosque.
21h-01h Ceremonia de purificación colectiva
Domingo 8/10
11h « La Voix des Chamanes » documental 52″ seguido de cantos y ceremonia.
14h30 « Ojigkwanong » seguido de cantos
5. Schamanisches Filmfestival
Eröffnung am Freitag, den 6.10. um 14 Uhr
Eröffnungszeremonie und Konferenz
15 Uhr « La Guérisseuse de la Foret » Dokumentarfilm 30 » gefolgt von Animationen in Anwesenheit von Gästen.
17:00 Uhr « Keltische Weisheit und Tradition », Dokumentarfilm 63 », gefolgt von Animation, Märchen, Musik und Meditation.
20.30 Uhr « Au C?ur de l’Inde » Dokumentarfilm 90 » Animation mit Gesang und traditioneller Musik
23 Uhr Zeremonie
Samstag 7.10
11 Uhr « Nadia Stepanova, Renaissance des traditionellen Schamanismus in Sibirien » Dokumentarfilm 30 » gefolgt von einer schamanischen Zeremonie.
14.30 Uhr « In the Skin of the Bear » Dokumentarfilm 55″ gefolgt von Meditations- und Gebetsanimation
16:30 Uhr « Die Blume von Buriti » Dokumentarfilm 123″ gefolgt von einer Zeremonie zum Schutz des Waldes.
21.00-01.00 Uhr Kollektive Reinigungszeremonie
Sonntag 8.10
11h « Die Stimme der Schamanen » Dokumentarfilm 52″ gefolgt von Gesang und Zeremonie.
14.30 Uhr « Ojigkwanong » gefolgt von Gesang
Mise à jour le 2023-09-21 par Office de Tourisme Sarlat Périgord Noir