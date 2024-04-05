Théâtre de l’Usine l’Occupation 18 avenue du Docteur Roux Saint-Céré, 5 avril 2024, Saint-Céré.

Saint-Céré,Lot

A la lisière du fantastique, cette folle enquête amoureuse, bouleversante et drôle livre, en creux, le portrait intime d’une femme contemporaine

C’est le portrait d’une femme aprés la rupture de sa vie amoureuse. C’est elle qui quitte l’homme mais celui-ci s’éprends très vite d’une autre…Qui est cette rivale ? Quelles différences a-t-elle avec moi ? Et donc quelle ressemblances ? L’Occupation entraîne les spectateur-rices dans le vertige fiévreux de l’obsession jalouse, et dans l’intimité de cette quadragénaire à fleur de peau, l’esprit possédé-occupé. Un double portrait de femme se dessine alors devant nous : la première esseulée, et l’autre, le double imaginé, projeté dans mille détails jusqu’à l’irrationnel. Interprétée à l’origine par Romane Bohringer, la pièce incarne avec humour, tendresse et fantaisie le roman d’Annie Ernaux, et rend hommage à l’écriture épurée de cette grande autrice, prix Nobel de littérature. Elle est ici et maintenant jouée avec brio et grâce par Anne Consigny, tout en finesse et merveilleuse de justesse, accompagnée du musicien Christophe » Disco » Minck qui envoûte un peu plus le récit en proposant une autre voix, une ambiance pour cette grande réussite de mise en scène. Un thriller amoureux intense et touchant !.

2024-04-05 20:30:00 fin : 2024-04-05 21:45:00. 5 EUR.

18 avenue du Docteur Roux Théâtre de l’Usine

Saint-Céré 46400 Lot Occitanie



On the edge of fantasy, this crazy, moving and funny investigation into love reveals the intimate portrait of a contemporary woman

This is the portrait of a woman after the break-up of her love life. She’s the one who leaves the man, but he quickly falls in love with someone else… Who is this rival? What differences does she have with me? And what similarities? L’Occupation draws viewers into the feverish dizziness of jealous obsession, and into the intimacy of this forty-something woman, her mind possessed-occupied. A double portrait of a woman takes shape before our eyes: the first, lonely, and the other, the imagined double, projected in a thousand details to the point of irrationality. Originally performed by Romane Bohringer, the play embodies Annie Ernaux’s novel with humor, tenderness and fantasy, and pays tribute to the pure writing of this great author, winner of the Nobel Prize for Literature. Performed here and now with brio and grace by Anne Consigny, with her marvelous finesse and accuracy, and accompanied by musician Christophe « Disco » Minck, who adds a further spellbinding touch to the story, adding another voice and atmosphere to this highly successful production. An intense, touching love thriller!

Rozando lo fantástico, esta alocada, conmovedora y divertida investigación sobre el amor revela el retrato íntimo de una mujer contemporánea

Es el retrato de una mujer tras la ruptura de su vida amorosa. Ella es la que deja al hombre, pero él se enamora rápidamente de otra… ¿Quién es esta rival? ¿Qué diferencias tiene conmigo? ¿Y qué similitudes? L’Occupation introduce al espectador en el vértigo febril de la obsesión celosa, y en la intimidad de esta cuarentona con la mente poseída y ocupada. Surge ante nosotros el doble retrato de una mujer: la primera, sola, y la otra, el doble imaginado, proyectado en mil detalles hasta la irracionalidad. Interpretada originalmente por Romane Bohringer, la obra encarna la novela de Annie Ernaux con humor, ternura y fantasía, y rinde homenaje a la escritura depurada de esta gran autora, Premio Nobel de Literatura. Anne Consigny la interpreta aquí y ahora con brío y gracia, con su maravillosa delicadeza y precisión, acompañada por el músico Christophe « Disco » Minck, que añade un toque hechizante a la historia aportando otra voz y otra atmósfera a esta producción de gran éxito. Un thriller de amor intenso y conmovedor

Diese verrückte, erschütternde und witzige Liebesrecherche am Rande des Fantastischen liefert das intime Porträt einer modernen Frau

Es ist das Porträt einer Frau nach dem Bruch ihres Liebeslebens. Sie ist es, die den Mann verlässt, aber dieser verliebt sich sehr schnell in eine andere… Wer ist diese Rivalin? Welche Unterschiede gibt es zwischen ihr und mir? Und welche Ähnlichkeiten gibt es? L’Occupation führt den Zuschauer in den fiebrigen Taumel der Eifersuchtsbesessenheit und in die Intimität dieser 40-jährigen Frau, die mit ihrem besessenen und besetzten Geist auf der Höhe der Zeit ist. So entsteht vor unseren Augen ein doppeltes Frauenporträt: die eine einsame Frau und die andere, die imaginierte Doppelgängerin, die in tausend Details bis ins Irrationale projiziert wird. Das Stück, das ursprünglich von Romane Bohringer aufgeführt wurde, verkörpert mit Humor, Zärtlichkeit und Fantasie den Roman von Annie Ernaux und ist eine Hommage an die puristische Schreibweise dieser großen Autorin und Literaturnobelpreisträgerin. Sie wird hier und jetzt mit Bravour und Anmut von Anne Consigny gespielt, ganz fein und wunderbar treffend, begleitet von dem Musiker Christophe « Disco » Minck, der die Erzählung noch ein wenig mehr verzaubert, indem er eine andere Stimme, eine andere Stimmung für diesen großen Erfolg der Inszenierung vorschlägt. Ein intensiver und berührender Liebesthriller!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-14 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne