Théâtre de l’Usine Ariel Bart Trio 18 avenue du Docteur Roux Saint-Céré, 15 mars 2024, Saint-Céré.

Saint-Céré,Lot

L’harmoniciste Ariel Bart nous emporte, avec délices, dans un univers insoupçonné. Ariel Bart n’a que 25 ans mais innove et innerve sa musique en redistribuant les cartes . Elle a tout de suite fait la différence, avec la qualité de ses compositions brillantes. In Between, son premier album aux envolées oniriques, est paru sur l’incontournable label du nouveau son US Ropea Dope, qui signe aussi Christian Scott, Yazz Ahmed et d’autres. Soliste du Jérusalem East & West Orchestra, elle est reconnue pour ses collaborations avec la scène Down-Town new-yorkaise ( Andrew Cyrille, William Parker, Steve Swell…) ou la chanteuse Noa. Nous aurons la chance de la recevoir au Théâtre de l’Usine, dans un trio d’une grande élégance; avec Ariel à la composition et à l’harmonica, Moshe Elmakias au piano, et au violoncelle Mayu Shviro – autre grande talentueuse musicienne qui offre au trio sa maîtrise des modes orientaux. Une soirée de délicatesse en musiques hybrides qui mélange genres et sources pour les inviter dans de nouveaux fleuves, en douceur et profondeur.

2024-03-15 20:30:00 fin : 2024-03-15 . 5 EUR.

18 avenue du Docteur Roux Théâtre de l’Usine

Saint-Céré 46400 Lot Occitanie



Harmonica player Ariel Bart takes us on a delightful journey into an unsuspected universe. Ariel Bart is only 25 years old, but her music is innovative and inspiring. She immediately made a name for herself with the quality of her brilliant compositions. In Between, her dreamlike debut album, was released on the essential US new sound label Ropea Dope, which also signs Christian Scott, Yazz Ahmed and others. Soloist with the Jerusalem East & West Orchestra, she is renowned for her collaborations with the New York Down-Town scene (Andrew Cyrille, William Parker, Steve Swell…) and singer Noa. We’re lucky enough to welcome her to the Théâtre de l’Usine, in an elegant trio with Ariel on composition and harmonica, Moshe Elmakias on piano, and Mayu Shviro on cello – another talented musician who brings her mastery of oriental modes to the trio. An evening of delicate hybrid music that blends genres and sources, inviting them into new rivers of gentleness and depth

La intérprete de armónica Ariel Bart nos lleva en un delicioso viaje a un mundo insospechado. Ariel Bart sólo tiene 25 años, pero está abriendo nuevos caminos y barajando la baraja con su música. Ha causado un impacto inmediato con la calidad de sus brillantes composiciones. In Between, su ensoñador álbum de debut, salió a la venta en el sello estadounidense Ropea Dope, un sello esencial del nuevo sonido, que también firma con Christian Scott, Yazz Ahmed y otros. Solista de la Jerusalem East & West Orchestra, es conocida por sus colaboraciones con la escena Down-Town de Nueva York (Andrew Cyrille, William Parker, Steve Swell…) y la cantante Noa. Tenemos la suerte de recibirla en el Théâtre de l’Usine, en un elegante trío con Ariel a la composición y la armónica, Moshe Elmakias al piano y Mayu Shviro al violonchelo, otro músico de talento que aporta al trío su dominio de los modos orientales. Una velada de delicada música híbrida que mezcla géneros y fuentes, invitándoles a fluir suave y profundamente hacia nuevos ríos

Der Mundharmonikaspieler Ariel Bart entführt uns mit Genuss in eine ungeahnte Welt. Ariel Bart ist erst 25 Jahre alt, aber sie ist innovativ und durchdringt ihre Musik, indem sie die Karten neu mischt. Sie hat mit der Qualität ihrer brillanten Kompositionen sofort einen Unterschied gemacht. In Between, ihr erstes Album mit traumhaften Höhenflügen, erschien auf dem unumgänglichen US-Label für neuen Sound Ropea Dope, das auch Christian Scott, Yazz Ahmed und andere unter Vertrag hat. Sie ist Solistin des Jerusalem East & West Orchestra und bekannt für ihre Zusammenarbeit mit der New Yorker Down-Town-Szene (Andrew Cyrille, William Parker, Steve Swell…) oder der Sängerin Noa. Wir haben das Glück, sie im Théâtre de l’Usine in einem Trio von großer Eleganz zu empfangen: mit Ariel an der Komposition und der Mundharmonika, Moshe Elmakias am Klavier und Mayu Shviro am Cello – einer weiteren talentierten Musikerin, die dem Trio ihre Meisterschaft in orientalischen Modi verleiht. Ein Abend voller Zartheit in hybrider Musik, die Genres und Quellen vermischt, um sie in neue Flüsse einzuladen, mit Sanftheit und Tiefe

