Fête des Associations 18 avenue de Nantes La Ferrière-en-Parthenay La Ferrière-en-Parthenay
Fête des Associations 18 avenue de Nantes La Ferrière-en-Parthenay, 10 juin 2023, La Ferrière-en-Parthenay.
Rassemblement des associations du territoire afin de se faire connaitre autant à la population qu’aux autres associations..
2023-06-10 à ; fin : 2023-06-10 18:00:00. EUR.
18 avenue de Nantes
La Ferrière-en-Parthenay 79390 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Gathering of local associations to make themselves known to the general public and to other associations.
Reunión de las asociaciones locales para darse a conocer al público en general y a otras asociaciones.
Zusammenkunft der Vereine des Gebiets, um sich sowohl bei der Bevölkerung als auch bei anderen Vereinen bekannt zu machen.
Mise à jour le 2023-06-01 par OT Gâtine
