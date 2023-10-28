HALLOWEEN – LA MARCHE DES ZOMBIES 18 avenue de la Gare Bayon
Bayon,Meurthe-et-Moselle
Faites vous gentiment peur en parcourant les rues et ruelles de Bayon avec la « marche des zombies ».
Rendez-vous à 17h devant l’hôtel de ville.
Gratuit.
Informations au 03 83 72 51 52. Tout public
18 avenue de la Gare Hôtel de Ville
Bayon 54290 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est
Give yourself a good scare as you make your way through the streets and alleys of Bayon with the « Zombie Walk ».
Meet at 5pm in front of the town hall.
Free admission.
Information: 03 83 72 51 52
Asústese suavemente mientras recorre las calles y callejones de Bayón con la « Zombie Walk ».
Encuentro a las 17.00 horas frente al ayuntamiento.
Entrada gratuita.
Información en el 03 83 72 51 52
Erschrecken Sie sich sanft, indem Sie mit dem « Zombie-Marsch » durch die Straßen und Gassen von Bayon laufen.
Treffpunkt um 17 Uhr vor dem Rathaus.
Der Eintritt ist frei.
Informationen unter 03 83 72 51 52
