HALLOWEEN – LA MARCHE DES ZOMBIES 18 avenue de la Gare Bayon, 28 octobre 2023, Bayon.

Bayon,Meurthe-et-Moselle

Faites vous gentiment peur en parcourant les rues et ruelles de Bayon avec la « marche des zombies ».

Rendez-vous à 17h devant l’hôtel de ville.

Gratuit.

Informations au 03 83 72 51 52. Tout public

Samedi 2023-10-28 17:00:00 fin : 2023-10-28 . 0 EUR.

18 avenue de la Gare Hôtel de Ville

Bayon 54290 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est



Give yourself a good scare as you make your way through the streets and alleys of Bayon with the « Zombie Walk ».

Meet at 5pm in front of the town hall.

Free admission.

Information: 03 83 72 51 52

Asústese suavemente mientras recorre las calles y callejones de Bayón con la « Zombie Walk ».

Encuentro a las 17.00 horas frente al ayuntamiento.

Entrada gratuita.

Información en el 03 83 72 51 52

Erschrecken Sie sich sanft, indem Sie mit dem « Zombie-Marsch » durch die Straßen und Gassen von Bayon laufen.

Treffpunkt um 17 Uhr vor dem Rathaus.

Der Eintritt ist frei.

Informationen unter 03 83 72 51 52

Mise à jour le 2023-10-16 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS