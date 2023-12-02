Marché de Noël 1755 route de Castelnau Escalans, 2 décembre 2023, Escalans.

Escalans,Landes

La magie de Noël s’empare du Château de Caumale avec un marché qui fera briller les yeux des petits et grands enfants.

Le Dimanche 3 Décembre à 16h, une animation surprise attend même les enfants !

Les papilles se régaleront grâce à un foodtruck et au vin chaud..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-03 20:00:00. .

1755 route de Castelnau Château de Caumale

Escalans 40310 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The magic of Christmas takes hold of the Château de Caumale with a market that will make the eyes of young and old shine.

On Sunday December 3 at 4pm, children will also be treated to a surprise event!

A foodtruck and mulled wine will delight the taste buds.

La magia de la Navidad se apodera del castillo de Caumale con un mercado que hará brillar los ojos de grandes y pequeños.

El domingo 3 de diciembre a las 16:00, ¡hay incluso una sorpresa para los niños!

También habrá un foodtruck y vino caliente para deleitar el paladar.

Der Zauber der Weihnacht bemächtigt sich des Schlosses von Caumale mit einem Markt, der die Augen von kleinen und großen Kindern zum Leuchten bringen wird.

Am Sonntag, den 3. Dezember um 16 Uhr wartet sogar eine Überraschungsanimation auf die Kinder!

Die Geschmacksnerven werden dank eines Foodtrucks und Glühwein verwöhnt.

