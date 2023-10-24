SOIRÉE OCTOBRE ROSE PAR L’AOP LANGUEDOC 1744 Avenue Albert Einstein Montpellier, 24 octobre 2023, Montpellier.

Montpellier,Hérault

Le syndicat AOP Languedoc pour lequel je fais quelques missions RP, prend part à Octobre Rose et organise une soirée dédiée le mardi 24 octobre 2023 dès 18h au Château de Flaugergues autour d’une conférence-débat sur la thématique du ‘Rebond’ suivie d’une soirée concert..

1744 Avenue Albert Einstein

Montpellier 34000 Hérault Occitanie



The Languedoc PDO syndicate, for which I do some PR work, is taking part in Pink October and is organizing a dedicated evening on Tuesday October 24, 2023 from 6pm at the Château de Flaugergues, with a conference-debate on the theme of ?Rebond? followed by an evening concert.

El sindicato de la DOP Languedoc, para el que realizo una labor de relaciones públicas, participa en el Octubre Rosa y organiza una velada dedicada el martes 24 de octubre de 2023 a partir de las 18.00 horas en el castillo de Flaugergues, con una conferencia-debate sobre el tema « Rebote » seguida de un concierto nocturno.

Das Syndikat AOP Languedoc, für das ich einige PR-Aufträge erledige, nimmt am Rosa Oktober teil und organisiert am Dienstag, den 24. Oktober 2023 ab 18 Uhr im Château de Flaugergues einen speziellen Abend mit einer Konferenz und Debatte zum Thema « Rebound », gefolgt von einem Konzertabend.

