FESTIVAL L’UNE,ELLES – CLOTURE FESTIVAL – DJ SET – ESPACE CASTEL LUNEL – 18H30 173 Rue Marx Dormoy Lunel, 15 octobre 2023, Lunel.

Dimanche 15 octobre à 18h30, pour l’apéritif de clôture de l’édition 2023 du festival L’une ELLES, les Mixeuses Solidaires seront aux platines pour se changer de l’ambiance musicale.

Tout public – Gratuit.

2023-10-15 18:30:00 fin : 2023-10-15 22:30:00. .

173 Rue Marx Dormoy

Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie



Sunday October 15 at 6:30pm, for the closing aperitif of the 2023 edition of the L?une ELLES festival, the Mixeuses Solidaires will be on the turntables for a change from the musical atmosphere.

All public – Free

El domingo 15 de octubre a las 18h30, para el aperitivo de clausura de la edición 2023 del festival L’une ELLES, las Mixeuses Solidaires estarán a los platos para cambiar de ambiente musical.

Abierto a todos – Gratuito

Am Sonntag, den 15. Oktober um 18:30 Uhr, werden die Mixeuses Solidaires für den Abschlussaperitif der Ausgabe 2023 des Festivals L?une ELLES an den Plattentellern stehen, um sich von der musikalischen Atmosphäre abzulenken.

Für alle – Kostenlos

