FESTIVAL L’UNE,ELLES – CONFÉRENCE OEUVRES MAÎTRESSES – ESPACE CASTEL – LUNEL – 11H 173 Rue Marx Dormoy Lunel, 15 octobre 2023, Lunel.
Lunel,Hérault
Dimanche 15 octobre à 11h, Sandrine Hylari donnera une conférence sur ces femmes qui ont aimées de grands écrivains. Pour y assister, rendez-vous à l’espace Castel de Lunel.
Tout public – Gratuit.
2023-10-15 11:00:00 fin : 2023-10-15 12:30:00. .
173 Rue Marx Dormoy
Lunel 34400 Hérault Occitanie
On Sunday October 15 at 11am, Sandrine Hylari will give a talk on women who loved great writers. To attend, come to Lunel?s Espace Castel.
All public – Free
El domingo 15 de octubre a las 11:00, Sandrine Hylari ofrecerá una conferencia sobre las mujeres que han amado a grandes escritores. Acuda al Espace Castel de Lunel.
Abierto a todos – Gratuito
Am Sonntag, den 15. Oktober um 11 Uhr wird Sandrine Hylari einen Vortrag über Frauen halten, die große Schriftstellerinnen geliebt haben. Um daran teilzunehmen, treffen Sie sich im Espace Castel in Lunel.
Für alle Altersgruppen – Kostenlos
