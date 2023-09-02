Soirée Karaoké 1725 route de Pillehardit Lacquy, 2 septembre 2023, Lacquy.

Lacquy,Landes

Le temps d’une soirée, osez vous lancer en prenant le micro et chanter vos chansons favorites !

Fausses notes tolérées et bonne ambiance garantie !.

2023-09-02 fin : 2023-09-02 . .

1725 route de Pillehardit La Guinguette à Hector

Lacquy 40120 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Dare to take the microphone and sing your favorite songs!

False notes tolerated, and a great atmosphere guaranteed!

¡Atrévete a coger el micrófono y cantar tus canciones favoritas!

¡Notas falsas toleradas y un gran ambiente garantizado!

Trauen Sie sich einen Abend lang, das Mikrofon in die Hand zu nehmen und Ihre Lieblingslieder zu singen!

Falsche Noten werden toleriert und gute Stimmung ist garantiert!

Mise à jour le 2023-07-13 par OT Landes d’Armagnac