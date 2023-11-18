SUCRÉE SALÉE 171 Place de la Libération Peyriac-Minervois, 18 novembre 2023, Peyriac-Minervois.

Peyriac-Minervois,Aude

Laetitia Jollet et Carole Gayraud vont faire voyager dans leur histoire au travers des chansons de Nougaro, Maurane, Boris Vian, Serge Lama, Michel Legrand, et bien d’autres encore ! Un concert piano-voix de charme et de choc….

2023-11-18 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-18 . EUR.

171 Place de la Libération

Peyriac-Minervois 11160 Aude Occitanie



Laetitia Jollet and Carole Gayraud will take you on a journey through their history, with songs by Nougaro, Maurane, Boris Vian, Serge Lama, Michel Legrand and many others! A piano-voice concert of charm and shock…

Laetitia Jollet y Carole Gayraud le harán viajar a través de su historia, con canciones de Nougaro, Maurane, Boris Vian, Serge Lama, Michel Legrand ¡y muchos más! Un concierto piano-voz de encanto y conmoción…

Laetitia Jollet und Carole Gayraud werden Sie mit Liedern von Nougaro, Maurane, Boris Vian, Serge Lama, Michel Legrand und vielen anderen auf eine Reise durch ihre Geschichte mitnehmen! Ein Piano-Voice-Konzert mit Charme und Schock…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par A.D.T. de l’Aude / OT – Grand Carcassonne Tourisme