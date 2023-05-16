Exposition de Christophe Labarde : Irruption 170 rue de Officiers Turenne, 16 mai 2023, Turenne.

Turenne,Corrèze

Intelligence artificielle et créations artistiques.

Vingt portraits, textes et images, sur l’enfance américaine, entièrement conçus par une intelligence artificielle. Cette exposition pose des questions vertigineuses sur l’environnement de la création artistique dans notre proche avenir

Au Château de Turenne. Horaires d’ouverture : Mai et octobre : 10h30-18h TLJ / mai-juin-septembre : 10h30-19h30 dimanche-jeudi, 10h30-21h30 vendredi et samedi / juillet-août : 10h30-21h30 TLJ. Tarif visite + expo : 7€90 adultes, 5€90 tarif réduit, gratuit enfants -5ans.

2023-05-16 fin : 2023-10-15 . .

170 rue de Officiers

Turenne 19500 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Artificial intelligence and artistic creations.

Twenty portraits, texts and images, on American childhood, entirely designed by artificial intelligence. This exhibition raises vertiginous questions about the environment of artistic creation in our near future

At Château de Turenne. Opening hours: May and October: 10.30am-6pm daily / May-June-September: 10.30am-7.30pm Sunday-Thursday, 10.30am-9.30pm Friday and Saturday / July-August: 10.30am-9.30pm daily. Admission + exhibition: 7?90 adults, 5?90 concessions, free for children under 5

Inteligencia artificial y creación artística.

Veinte retratos, textos e imágenes, sobre la infancia estadounidense, diseñados íntegramente por la inteligencia artificial. Esta exposición plantea preguntas vertiginosas sobre el entorno de la creación artística en nuestro futuro próximo

En el Château de Turenne. Horario: mayo y octubre: de 10.30 a 18.00 h. los días laborables / mayo-junio-septiembre: de 10.30 a 19.30 h. de domingo a jueves, de 10.30 a 21.30 h. los viernes y sábados / julio-agosto: de 10.30 a 21.30 h. los días laborables. Entrada visita + exposición: 7,90 ¤ adultos, 5,90 ¤ con descuento, niños menores de 5 años gratis

Künstliche Intelligenz und künstlerische Schöpfungen.

Zwanzig Porträts, Texte und Bilder, über die amerikanische Kindheit, die vollständig von einer künstlichen Intelligenz entworfen wurden. Diese Ausstellung wirft schwindelerregende Fragen über das Umfeld künstlerischen Schaffens in unserer nahen Zukunft auf

Im Schloss von Turenne. Öffnungszeiten: Mai und Oktober: 10.30-18 Uhr TLJ / Mai-Juni-September: 10.30-19.30 Uhr Sonntag-Donnerstag, 10.30-21.30 Uhr Freitag und Samstag / Juli-August: 10.30-21.30 Uhr TLJ. Preis Besuch + Ausstellung: 7?90 Erwachsene, 5?90 ermäßigt, Kinder unter 5 Jahren frei

Mise à jour le 2023-06-30 par Brive Tourisme