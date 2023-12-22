Concert – Les 2 P’tits Gars de Paname 17, rue Sainte-Croix Mortagne-au-Perche, 22 décembre 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.

Mortagne-au-Perche Orne

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2023-12-22 20:00:00

fin : 2023-12-22

Concert avec le groupe Les 2 P’tits Gars de Paname. Chansons françaises sur un air de swing, avec Patrick Pernet au piano et Daniel Dos Santos au chant et à la guitare. Organisé par le bar Au comptoir..

17, rue Sainte-Croix Au comptoir

Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie



Mise à jour le 2023-12-12 par OT DE MORTAGNE AU PERCHE