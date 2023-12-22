Concert – Les 2 P’tits Gars de Paname 17, rue Sainte-Croix Mortagne-au-Perche
Concert – Les 2 P’tits Gars de Paname 17, rue Sainte-Croix Mortagne-au-Perche, 22 décembre 2023, Mortagne-au-Perche.
Mortagne-au-Perche Orne
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2023-12-22 20:00:00
fin : 2023-12-22
Concert avec le groupe Les 2 P’tits Gars de Paname. Chansons françaises sur un air de swing, avec Patrick Pernet au piano et Daniel Dos Santos au chant et à la guitare. Organisé par le bar Au comptoir..
Concert avec le groupe Les 2 P’tits Gars de Paname. Chansons françaises sur un air de swing, avec Patrick Pernet au piano et Daniel Dos Santos au chant et à la guitare. Organisé par le bar Au comptoir.
Concert avec le groupe Les 2 P’tits Gars de Paname. Chansons françaises sur un air de swing, avec Patrick Pernet au piano et Daniel Dos Santos au chant et à la guitare. Organisé par le bar Au comptoir.
.
17, rue Sainte-Croix Au comptoir
Mortagne-au-Perche 61400 Orne Normandie
Mise à jour le 2023-12-12 par OT DE MORTAGNE AU PERCHE