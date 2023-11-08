Café linguistique 17 Rue Saint-Front Périgueux, 8 novembre 2023, Périgueux.

Périgueux,Dordogne

Le prochain café Linguistique sera mercredi 8 novembre 2023 à 18h au Watson’s Pub Périgueux. Un rendez-vous français-anglais dans un endroit chaleureux et convivial !

INSCRIPTIONS OBLIGATOIRES : cij@perigueux.fr.

17 Rue Saint-Front Waston’s Pub

Périgueux 24000 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The next Café Linguistique will take place on Wednesday November 8, 2023 at 6pm at Watson’s Pub Périgueux. A French-English get-together in a warm and friendly setting!

REGISTRATION REQUIRED: cij@perigueux.fr

El próximo Café Linguistique se celebrará el miércoles 8 de noviembre de 2023 a las 18:00 en el pub Watson’s de Périgueux. Un encuentro franco-inglés en un ambiente cálido y acogedor

INSCRIPCIÓN OBLIGATORIA: cij@perigueux.fr

Das nächste Café Linguistique findet am Mittwoch, den 8. November 2023 um 18 Uhr im Watson’s Pub Périgueux statt. Ein französisch-englisches Treffen an einem warmen und geselligen Ort!

VERBINDLICHE ANMELDUNGEN: cij@perigueux.fr

