CONCERT DES CHORALES CHANT’ECOMM & POYLSONS 17 Rue Geneviève Crié Écommoy, 16 décembre 2023, Écommoy.

Écommoy,Sarthe

L’église Saint-Martin d’Ecommoy accueille les chorales Chant’Ecomm & Poly’sons le Samedi 16 décembre à 20h30. Elles reprendront un répertoire de chants de Noël..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 22:30:00. .

17 Rue Geneviève Crié Eglise Saint-Martin

Écommoy 72220 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



The church of Saint-Martin in Ecommoy welcomes the Chant’Ecomm & Poly’sons choirs on Saturday December 16th at 8.30pm. They will perform a repertoire of Christmas carols.

La iglesia Saint-Martin de Ecommoy acogerá el sábado 16 de diciembre a las 20.30 h a los coros Chant’Ecomm & Poly’sons. Interpretarán un repertorio de villancicos.

Die Kirche Saint-Martin in Ecommoy empfängt am Samstag, den 16. Dezember um 20:30 Uhr die Chöre Chant’Ecomm & Poly’sons. Sie werden ein Repertoire an Weihnachtsliedern singen.

Mise à jour le 2023-10-19 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire