CONCERT D’ÉTÉ 17 rue de Metz Hombourg-Haut, 6 août 2023, Hombourg-Haut.

Hombourg-Haut,Moselle

La ville de Hombourg-Haut vous propose un concert donné par les Questchekaschde, dans le charmant parc du Château d’Hausen. Concert gratuit avec buvette et restauration sur place. Le CCAS pourra assurer un transport à la demande pour les habitants de la ville, sur inscription en mairie par téléphone.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-08-06 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-08-06 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

17 rue de Metz Parc du château d’Hausen, derrière la mairie

Hombourg-Haut 57470 Moselle Grand Est



The town of Hombourg-Haut invites you to a concert by the Questchekaschde, in the charming park of Château d’Hausen. Free concert, with refreshments and food on site. The CCAS will be able to provide transport on request for the town’s residents, subject to telephone registration at the town hall.

La ciudad de Hombourg-Haut acoge un concierto de la Questchekaschde en el encantador recinto del castillo de Hausen. El concierto es gratuito y se servirán refrescos y comida in situ. La CCAS podrá facilitar transporte a los habitantes de la ciudad que lo soliciten, previa inscripción telefónica en el ayuntamiento.

Die Stadt Hombourg-Haut bietet Ihnen ein Konzert der Questchekaschde im charmanten Park des Schlosses von Hausen. Das Konzert ist kostenlos, mit Getränken und Speisen vor Ort. Das CCAS kann für die Einwohner der Stadt einen Transport auf Anfrage gewährleisten, wenn Sie sich telefonisch im Rathaus anmelden.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH