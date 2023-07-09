CONCERT D’ÉTÉ 17 rue de Metz Hombourg-Haut, 9 juillet 2023, Hombourg-Haut.

Hombourg-Haut,Moselle

La ville de Hombourg-Haut vous propose un concert donné par l’Harmonie municipale de Saint-Avold, dans le charmant parc du Château d’Hausen. Concert gratuit avec buvette et restauration sur place. Le CCAS pourra assurer un transport à la demande pour les habitants de la ville, sur inscription en mairie par téléphone.. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-07-09 à 16:00:00 ; fin : 2023-07-09 17:30:00. 0 EUR.

17 rue de Metz parc du château d’Hausen, derrière la mairie

Hombourg-Haut 57470 Moselle Grand Est



The town of Hombourg-Haut invites you to a concert given by the Harmonie municipale de Saint-Avold, in the charming park of the Château d’Hausen. The concert is free, with refreshments and snacks available on site. The CCAS can provide transport on request for the town’s residents, subject to registration by telephone with the town hall.

La ciudad de Hombourg-Haut le invita a un concierto ofrecido por la Harmonie municipale de Saint-Avold, en el encantador recinto del Château d’Hausen. El concierto es gratuito, con refrescos y tentempiés disponibles in situ. La CCAS podrá facilitar transporte a los residentes de la ciudad que lo soliciten, previa inscripción telefónica en el ayuntamiento.

Die Stadt Hombourg-Haut lädt Sie zu einem Konzert ein, das von der Harmonie municipale de Saint-Avold im charmanten Park des Schlosses Hausen gegeben wird. Das Konzert ist kostenlos, mit Getränken und Speisen vor Ort. Das CCAS kann für die Einwohner der Stadt einen Transport auf Anfrage gewährleisten, wenn Sie sich telefonisch im Rathaus anmelden.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-09 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH