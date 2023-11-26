Marché de Noël 17 rue de la Liberté Mertzwiller, 26 novembre 2023, Mertzwiller.

Mertzwiller,Bas-Rhin

Artisanat, décoration, idées cadeaux, animation photo gratuite avec le Père Noël (de 10h à 12h). Restauration et buvette..

2023-11-26 fin : 2023-11-26 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

17 rue de la Liberté

Mertzwiller 67580 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Crafts, decorations, gift ideas, free photo animation with Santa Claus (10am-12pm). Catering and refreshments.

Artesanía, decoración, ideas para regalos, oportunidad de hacerse una foto gratis con Papá Noel (de 10.00 a 12.00 horas). Comida y refrescos.

Kunsthandwerk, Dekoration, Geschenkideen, kostenlose Fotoanimation mit dem Weihnachtsmann (von 10:00 bis 12:00 Uhr). Essen und Trinken.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-08 par Office de tourisme de l’Alsace Verte