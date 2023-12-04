LOTO DE NOËL – BEER DISTRICT DE BÉZIERS 17 Place Pierre Semard Béziers, 4 décembre 2023, Béziers.

Béziers,Hérault

Beer District vous propose un loto de Noël avec de nombreux cadeaux à gagner !

Inscription conseillée..

2023-12-04 20:00:00 fin : 2023-12-04 . .

17 Place Pierre Semard

Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie



Beer District offers a Christmas bingo with lots of prizes to be won!

Registration recommended.

Beer District organiza un bingo navideño con muchos premios

Se recomienda inscribirse.

Beer District bietet eine Weihnachtslotterie an, bei der es viele Geschenke zu gewinnen gibt!

Anmeldung wird empfohlen.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-24 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE