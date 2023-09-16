JOURNÉES DU PATRIMOINE – CHÂTEAU DE SAINT-JUIRE-CHAMPGILLON 17 Impasse du Château Saint-Juire-Champgillon, 16 septembre 2023, Saint-Juire-Champgillon.

Saint-Juire-Champgillon,Vendée

Présentation du château, de son histoire et des éléments inscrits à l’inventaire supplémentaire des monuments historiques..

2023-09-16

17 Impasse du Château

Saint-Juire-Champgillon 85210 Vendée Pays de la Loire



Presentation of the château, its history and the elements listed in the supplementary inventory of historic monuments.

Presentación del castillo, su historia y los elementos inscritos en el inventario complementario de monumentos históricos.

Vorstellung des Schlosses, seiner Geschichte und der Elemente, die in das Zusatzinventar der historischen Denkmäler aufgenommen wurden.

