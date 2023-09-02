FESTIVAL DES ABBAYES : CONFERENCE ET RENCONTRE OUTRE CHANTS 17 IMPASSE DES 4 FRERES MOUGEOTTE Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, 2 septembre 2023, Saint-Dié-des-Vosges.

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges,Vosges

Les conférences et les rencontres sont devenues des moments incontournables du festival.

Elles attirent un nombreux public et offrent un éclairage historique, musical ou philosophique sur les sujets abordés.

Conférence et rencontre en cours dans le cadre du concert « Ailleurs de l’Autre ».. Tout public

Samedi 2023-09-02 à 17:30:00 ; fin : 2023-09-02 20:00:00. 0 EUR.

17 IMPASSE DES 4 FRERES MOUGEOTTE LA NEF

Saint-Dié-des-Vosges 88100 Vosges Grand Est



Conferences and meetings have become essential parts of the festival.

They attract large audiences and offer historical, musical and philosophical insights into the subjects they address.

Lecture and meeting in progress as part of the « Ailleurs de l’Autre » concert.

Las conferencias y encuentros se han convertido en una parte fundamental del festival.

Atraen a numeroso público y ofrecen una perspectiva histórica, musical o filosófica de los temas tratados.

Conferencia y debate en curso en el marco del concierto « Ailleurs de l’Autre ».

Die Vorträge und Begegnungen sind zu einem festen Bestandteil des Festivals geworden.

Sie ziehen ein großes Publikum an und bieten historische, musikalische oder philosophische Einblicke in die behandelten Themen.

Vortrag und Begegnung laufen im Rahmen des Konzerts « Ailleurs de l’Autre ».

Mise à jour le 2023-06-02 par OT SAINT DIE DES VOSGES