GASTRONO’MIAM – SALON DES VINS, DU TERROIR ET DES ARTS DE LA TABLE 17 Faubourg de Ramberchamp Gérardmer, 2 décembre 2023, Gérardmer.

Gérardmer,Vosges

Une quarantaine d’exposants présenteront leurs produits. Démonstrations, animations et dégustations culinaires.. Tout public

Samedi 2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-03 . 0 EUR.

17 Faubourg de Ramberchamp Espace Lac

Gérardmer 88400 Vosges Grand Est



Some forty exhibitors will be showcasing their products. Demonstrations, entertainment and culinary tastings.

Unos cuarenta expositores presentarán sus productos. Demostraciones, animaciones y degustaciones culinarias.

Etwa 40 Aussteller werden ihre Produkte vorstellen. Vorführungen, Animationen und kulinarische Kostproben.

Mise à jour le 2023-08-25 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE GERARDMER HAUTES VOSGES