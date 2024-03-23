ATELIER DÉCOUVERTE DE LA GEMMOTHÉRAPIE : LA THÉRAPIE PAR LES BOURGEONS 17 Bis Place du Champ de Foire Sablé-sur-Sarthe, 23 mars 2024, Sablé-sur-Sarthe.

Sablé-sur-Sarthe,Sarthe

Découverte de l’utilisation des bourgeons en phytothérapie, avec cueillette et fabrication d’un remède de gemmothérapie..

2024-03-23 fin : 2024-03-23 17:30:00. EUR.

17 Bis Place du Champ de Foire

Sablé-sur-Sarthe 72300 Sarthe Pays de la Loire



Discovery of the use of buds in phytotherapy, with picking and making a gemmotherapy remedy.

Descubra el uso de los cogollos en fitoterapia, incluida la recolección y la elaboración de un remedio de gemoterapia.

Entdeckung der Verwendung von Knospen in der Pflanzenheilkunde, mit Pflücken und Herstellung eines Gemmotherapie-Mittels.

