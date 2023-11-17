PROJECTION « SIMONE, LE VOYAGE DU SIÈCLE » – MÉDIATHÈQUE DE SAUVIAN 17 Avenue Paul Vidal Sauvian, 17 novembre 2023, Sauvian.

Sauvian,Hérault

Venez découvrir l’histoire de Simone Veil ; son destin, son enfance, ses combats politiques, ses tragédies. Le portrait épique et intime d’une femme au parcours hors du commun qui a bousculé son époque en défendant un message humaniste toujours d’une brûlante actualité..

2023-11-17 17:30:00 fin : 2023-11-17 . .

17 Avenue Paul Vidal

Sauvian 34410 Hérault Occitanie



Discover the story of Simone Veil: her destiny, her childhood, her political battles and her tragedies. An epic, intimate portrait of a woman with an extraordinary career, who shook up her era by defending a humanist message that remains as relevant today as it ever was.

Venga a descubrir la historia de Simone Veil: su destino, su infancia, sus batallas políticas y sus tragedias. Un retrato épico e íntimo de una mujer con una carrera extraordinaria que sacudió su época defendiendo un mensaje humanista que sigue tan vigente hoy como entonces.

Entdecken Sie die Geschichte von Simone Veil; ihr Schicksal, ihre Kindheit, ihre politischen Kämpfe, ihre Tragödien. Das epische und intime Porträt einer Frau mit einem außergewöhnlichen Lebensweg, die ihre Epoche aufrüttelte und eine humanistische Botschaft vertrat, die auch heute noch von brennender Aktualität ist.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-10 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE