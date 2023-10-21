FESTIVAL « GRANDS ZYEUX P’TITES ZOREILLES » – SPECTACLE « CROTTE ALORS ! » 17 Avenue Paul Vidal Sauvian, 21 octobre 2023, Sauvian.

Sauvian,Hérault

Assistez au spectacle de la compagnie Lutine pour faire rêver vos enfants ! L’histoire nous plonge dans la chocolaterie d’Urielle et Ulrick, dans laquelle tout le monde s’active pour préparer tous les chocolats, mais auront-ils le temps de tout préparer ?

A partir de 2 ans..

17 Avenue Paul Vidal

Sauvian 34410 Hérault Occitanie



Attend the Lutine company’s show to make your children dream! The story plunges us into Urielle and Ulrick’s chocolate factory, where everyone is busy preparing all the chocolates, but will they have enough time to get everything ready?

For ages 2 and up.

¡Ven a ver el espectáculo de la compañía Lutine para hacer soñar a tus hijos! La historia nos sumerge en la fábrica de chocolate de Urielle y Ulrick, donde todos están ocupados preparando todos los bombones, pero ¿tendrán tiempo suficiente para tenerlo todo listo?

A partir de 2 años.

Besuchen Sie die Aufführung der Theatergruppe Lutine, um Ihre Kinder zum Träumen zu bringen! Die Geschichte versetzt uns in die Chocolaterie von Urielle und Ulrick, in der alle fleißig sind, um alle Pralinen zuzubereiten. Aber werden sie auch genug Zeit haben, um alles vorzubereiten?

Ab 2 Jahren.

