CINÉ-CONCERT AU REN’ART : LE CIRQUE 17 avenue Camille Guérin Pézenas, 4 novembre 2023, Pézenas.

Pézenas,Hérault

Soirée Ciné-Concert avec le film » Le Cirque », rires et émotions mis en musique par Jérôme Antonuccio et Jérôme Medeville.

2023-11-04 20:30:00 fin : 2023-11-04 . EUR.

17 avenue Camille Guérin

Pézenas 34120 Hérault Occitanie



Corentin Coko presents his new show and album!

Poetry, humour and humanism are always on the agenda, supported by a chiselled writing style and a biting interpretation halfway between Vian and Prévert!

Corentin Coko presenta su nuevo espectáculo y su nuevo álbum

La poesía, el humor y el humanismo siguen estando a la orden del día, apoyados por una escritura cincelada y una interpretación mordaz a medio camino entre Vian y Prévert

Corentin Coko präsentiert seine neue Show und sein neues Album!

Poesie, Humor und Humanismus sind immer an der Tagesordnung, getragen von einer ziselierten Schrift und einer bissigen Interpretation auf halbem Weg zwischen Vian und Prévert!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT CAP D’AGDE MEDITERRANEE